TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While it feels like summer vacation has just started for schools in East Texas, the first day will be here before we know it.

Tyler ISD hosted a Job Fair Event on Thursday at Legacy High School. “This job fair is particularly important to us especially because these are our hands-on individuals that are here wanting to come to work and wanting to be part of the Tyler ISD family,” said Sheri Barberee-Taylor, the Tyler ISD Executive Director of Human Resources.

School starts in about a month for some East Texas schools.

“And we’re doing a lot of hiring, meeting new people and potentials who are excited to serve our students,” said Josh Currie, Principal at Austin Elementary School.

Job opportunities are open throughout their district. “So, we are having police officers that we are trying to fill, bus drivers, we have food service, we have a maintenance department, our paraprofessionals, instructional staff, whether it’s instructional staff in the classroom or, P.E. Assistants, special education, instructional assistants anyone,” said Barberee-Taylor.

At the job fair, Tyler ISD hired a handful of people on the spot. “It takes a village and it’s just not a school but those other departments that service the school,” said Currie.

Tyler ISD said there were a total of 127 attendees and 56 people submitted applications. Additionally, several others stopped by to learn more about the positions available.

Many East Texas schools are seeking to fulfill positions

“It’s difficult and I think that’s something that across school districts we are seeing a lot of competition for good folks,” said Jarrod Bitter, Superintendent of Carthage ISD.

Carthage ISD is also looking to fulfill bus drivers, a mechanic and other positions that are open.

“We got teacher pools, we really have had some difficulty with specialized positions, service providers, different folds in our special ed department,” said Bitter.

They hope to hire soon so they’re ready for the first day of school. “And we want to make sure that we are generating as many quality candidates for those positions as possible,” said Bitter.

It’s all so East Texas students can work with people who will guide them to success.

“It is a family, it is a team everybody here is here in support of the student experience, the end user experience we want to make sure that when kids walk through our door every day that they get the very best that we can provide,” said Bitter.