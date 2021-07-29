East Texas school districts reviewing mask policies as COVID-19 cases rise

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- As East Texas schools prepare to welcome students back into their classrooms, educators are wondering whether they will need to require that people wear masks.

This question comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising in Texas and in other parts of the United States.

“We’re certainly going to follow the letter of the law as established here in Texas,” said Cody Mize, the superintendent at Mineola ISD.

Officials said they want to make sure everyone feels comfortable going back to class.

Tyler ISD and Kilgore ISD stated that masks will be optional at their campuses.

Mize said Mineola ISD will also do the same. They released their plans for the upcoming school year back in March.

“If students and their parents feel like it’s best practice to wear one, we want to encourage them to wear one. If they don’t want to wear a mask, we’re certainly not going to force them,” said Mize.

He also said the health and safety of their students is their priority, and Mineola ISD is willing to make changes to their mask policy.

Whitehouse ISD is waiting to announce their rules until after they speak with state organizations.

School officials also said they will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.