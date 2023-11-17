NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — More than 63 superintendents and board members from across East Texas met in Nacogdoches on Friday to discuss the legislative session.

“The decisions that are being made in Austin are not in isolation, they have consequences to our small communities, big and small,” said Nacogdoches superintendent Gabriel Trujillo.

On Friday, Trujillo said he does not approve of vouchers because they take away funding from public schools. He said private institutes have the option to turn students away.

“I can’t say no and I won’t say no. Every child in Nacogdoches has an opportunity to be taught in our school system, and I had an obligation to provide the best educational experience for my teachers and for the families that send them to our schools,” said Trujillo.

A major topic was education saving accounts.

“School districts, they are the heartbeat of our communities. And we have got to stand up for each of our school districts, for our students, and for our teachers,” said Bobby Brashears, board president, Cushing ISD.

In an effort to make their voices heard, Cushing ISD came up with a plan.

“It’s a joint resolution to get all school districts on board, coming together to support saying no to school vouchers,” said Brashears.

As of now, 42 independent school districts and Texas public charter schools representing more than 62,000 students have joined the cause.

Trujillo said they are doing this to make sure students receive the best education possible. The goal is to get all 95 East Texas districts on board. Then, Cushing ISD will send the proposed resolution to every Texas representative, Governor Greg Abbott, and the Texas Education Agency.

“We are doing our American duty to make our voices heard about how we feel about mixing and blending all of this together, our teachers deserve better,” said Trujillo.