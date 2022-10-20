LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that three local school districts in the East Texas area have been awarded federal grants totaling $929,863 to improve school safety measures.

The districts that received grants include:

Diboll Independent School District – $234,956

Westwood Independent School District – $194,907

White Oak Independent School District – $500,000

Funding is authorized by Cornyn’s Mental Health & School Safety bill signed into law after Uvalde shooting. These funds are targeted to address specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, according to Cornyn.

“In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and apply evidence-based threat assessments in Texas schools.” Sen. Cornyn