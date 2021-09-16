East Texas school districts warn parents about ‘devious licks’ TikTok challenge

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- A dangerous TikTok trend is being attempted in schools across the nation and in East Texas.

It is called the “devious licks” challenge, and it involves stealing and vandalizing school property.

TikTok videos show that students have been taking anything from wet floor signs to fire alarms and even security cameras.

They are participating in the challenge in hopes of gaining likes, views and social media fame.

Marshall ISD posted a warning to parents on their Facebook page about the challenge.

“If your student is caught vandalizing school property, he or she will be disciplined and possibly legally prosecuted,” wrote the district.

Parents all over the nation said they feel concerned stealing in school for views will escalate to worse in the children and teens’ adulthoods.

TikTok blocked the hashtag “devious licks” and mentioned the content violates community guidelines.

In an email, a TikTok spokesperson wrote:

“We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities.”

KETK reached out to Marshall ISD and they refused to comment about the warning statement they wrote for parents.

Waskom ISD also wrote a post about the TikTok challenge.

“Following our discipline matrix, if your student is caught vandalizing school property, they will be disciplined and legally prosecuted for reckless damage. The student will be responsible for the total cost of the damage to the school property,” stated the district.

“It is critical that our students understand, if you participate in this “challenge” in any way, you will be held accountable and face consequences for your actions. Stealing or destroying Lindale ISD property will not be tolerated in any form or fashion,” said the Lindale ISD Police Department.