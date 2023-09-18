LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the 10th book vending machine by Greater Longview United Way at Trinity School of Texas.

It was donated by Johnson and Pace Engineering as testament to their commitment to fostering literacy in the community.

Head of early childhood and lower school, Jessica Wilkinson said, “This is a great resource on our campus because it truly is a visual of not only how important literacy is, but the fun and magic behind reading that it is a gift to read.”

The Greater Longview United Way program named Read to Succeed, is an ongoing effort to enhance literacy in Gregg County’s youth and provide easy book access using the vending machines.

“We hope that all of our students will have an opportunity to get a book from the vending machine this year and be reminded of the magic of reading,” said Wilkinson.