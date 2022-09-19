DEKALB, Texas (KETK) – DeKalb Elementary School has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School. Dekalb Elementary is one of 31 schools recognized in all of Texas and the only one recognized in East Texas.

“It’s amazing, it’s unreal, it thrills us to death,” Principal of Dekalb Elementary, Melinda Hodgson told KETK.

The United States Department of Education‘s National Blue Ribbon Schools Program was started in 1982 to recognize schools that excel academically or close certain educational gaps.

Dekalb Elementary has overcome their educational gaps by developing a culture of caring and collective teaming work, according to the Department of Education.

“Teachers assess where each individual student is, identify specific needs, develop an instructional plan, and help students set attainable personalized goals. When students met their goals, they are celebrated. Students begin to see their success, as a result of their hard work, which builds momentum, motivation, and ownership of their learning,” the Department of Education’s page on DeKalb Elementary says.

For more information on DeKalb Elementary or Dekalb ISD visit them online.