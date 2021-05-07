East Texas school receives national recognition for their music program

BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Teaching music starts as early as Pre-K for the Beckville Bearcats and continues all the way until they are seniors crossing the stage for graduation.

This dedication is being recognized with a NAMM Foundation Award, which recognizes communities for their commitment to music education.

Just over 600 schools across the nation receive the award and they have to meet certain criteria through all their programs, including certified instructors and music education opportunities for majority of the grades in the district.

Band Director Josh King who applied for this designation says the students at Beckville are well-versed in every step of a music education experience.

“Music is something that you can take with you your entire life. And, we really try to cement that into their brains before they get out of here. But we have so many students that graduate and go on to other bands, junior college, for your universities, and play in their band. Some of them as music majors, some of them as music education majors, some of them just for fun because music is fun and they want to continue that. So, that’s our ultimate goal is to create lifelong people who appreciate music and enjoy doing it.” Jssh King, Beckville Music Director

Students in the band say they have learned so much from the music programs throughout their schooling at Beckville.

Some have learned to play multiple instruments, improved on reading rhythms, and just picked up better discipline skills.