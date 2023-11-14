OMAHA, Texas (KETK) — A high school student was allegedly placed into custody after it was reported to an East Texas school administration that the student had made a terroristic threat.

According to a statement from the Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District, a student was placed into custody Tuesday after law enforcement was made aware of the threat.

“Any student found responsible for making threats of violence will face consequences as allowable under both our school district’s student code of conduct and applicable law,” said district officials in the statement.

Pewitt officials said due to privacy laws, it prohibits the school district from discussing the discipline of any student.

The school district said this incident serves as a reminder to report any potential threat to the proper officials.