LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions.

Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row.

Lindale High School getting announced as the 4A Military Marching Band Champion

Carlisle High School represented and won the 1A/2A division just beating out Beckville, another East Texas school.

Carlisle High School getting announced as the 1A/2A Military Marching Band Champion

Chapel Hill High School also competed in the 4A division and took home the silver medal.

Photo Courtesy of Chapel Hill High School’s Facebook

