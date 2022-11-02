LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions.
Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row.
Carlisle High School represented and won the 1A/2A division just beating out Beckville, another East Texas school.
Chapel Hill High School also competed in the 4A division and took home the silver medal.
