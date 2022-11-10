SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Marching Band State Championship on Nov. 7-9 where two East Texas high schools placed in the top five.
The Canton High School Marching Band competed in the 4A division and earned the bronze medal behind Band Director, Mike Bartley.
In the schools first appearance at the UIL State Marching Band Contest, behind the direction of Spencer Emmert, the Sulphur Springs Marching Band was able to become ranked for the first time in school history and take home fourth place overall in the 4A division.
This year’s UIL Marching Band State Championships were held at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio for the 2A, 4A and 6A divisions.