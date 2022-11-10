SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Marching Band State Championship on Nov. 7-9 where two East Texas high schools placed in the top five.

The Canton High School Marching Band competed in the 4A division and earned the bronze medal behind Band Director, Mike Bartley.

Canton Band with their Bronze UIL Trophy. Photo Courtesy of Canton High School Band.

Band Director, Mike Bartley, handing medals out to band during Medal Ceremony. Photo Courtesy of Canton High School Band.

The Bronze medal band members received. Photo Courtesy of Canton High School Band.

The Bronze UIL trophy earned by Canton Band. Photo Courtesy of Canton High School Band.

In the schools first appearance at the UIL State Marching Band Contest, behind the direction of Spencer Emmert, the Sulphur Springs Marching Band was able to become ranked for the first time in school history and take home fourth place overall in the 4A division.

Photo Courtesy of Sulphur Springs Marching Band.

Sulphur Springs Marching Band Performing at UIL Marching Band Championships. Photo Courtesy of Sulphur Springs Marching Band.

Band Director, Spencer Emmert, congratulating the State Ranked Sulphur Springs Marching Band. Photo Courtesy of Sulphur Springs Marching Band.

This year’s UIL Marching Band State Championships were held at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio for the 2A, 4A and 6A divisions.