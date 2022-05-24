TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than a dozen East Texas schools have taken to social media and posted that they have teaching positions and are more open for the next school year.

School districts like Lindale ISD have been trying to retain teachers by raising salaries, but state funding has limited the amount of those raises.

East Texas school district leaders said there has been a exodus of teachers leaving the industry due to low salaries and benefits that aren’t good enough. Not to mention some teachers have been retiring and new ones haven’t come in to fill their spots.

“The teacher shortage is the thing that everybody is either experiencing or having the anxiety of experiencing,” said Dr. Carnielus Gilder, West Sabine ISD superintendent.

Some of the East Texas school districts that have been affected by the teacher shortage are the following:

Timpson ISD

Lindale ISD

Overton ISD

Alto ISD

Big Sandy ISD

and several other school districts

The Lindale superintendent said that his district and others are in need of support positions like cafeteria workers, bus drivers and custodians.

In addition, KETK has come up with a list of school districts and positions they are hiring for.

The following positions were posted open as of May 24.

Elementary

Elementary Teacher

Paraprofessionals

Middle School

5th-grade teacher

6th-grade teacher

Middle School/High School Physical Education

High School

High school English teacher

High school math teacher

High school history teacher

Middle school/High school art teacher

Admin/Other

Band Director

Director of maintenance and transportation

DAEP

Bus driver substitutes

For more information and to apply click here. Alto ISD will offer a $3,000 signing bonus for all teaching and professional positional and will offer a $1,500 signing bonus for all paraprofessional and nonprofessional positions.

Big Sandy ISD is hiring for the following positions:

Director of Maintenance & Transportation

School Bus Drivers

Jr./Sr. High band director

Kindergarten teacher

Secondary Reading Intervention/Possible Coaching

5th-grade Math Teacher

Junior High Reading/ELA

Junior High Science

Secondary English

Secondary Aide

Elementary Counselor

Substitute Teacher

Maintenance

For more information and to apply click here.

1st-grade teacher

SLP

Assistant Band Director

Junior high history/coaching

Special education paraprofessional

Head volleyball coach

Lindale ISD will be hiring for several positions throughout the district. For more information about what is available and to apply, click here.

Custodians

Groundworkers

Business office supervisor

Life skills teacher

4th-grade ELA teacher

Special Services Interventionist

5th-grade music/choir teacher

Assistant choir director

Culinary instructor

Chemistry teacher

Agriculture teacher

American sign language teacher

Spanish teacher

History teacher/Varsity football assistant

Special program’s records and data coordinator

Diagnostician

Occupational therapist/occupational therapist assistant

Life skills aide

Math intervention aide

Resource aide

Child nutrition worker

Full-time mechanic

Bus drivers

Bus monitors

Elementary

5th-grade math teacher

Dean of students/school counselor

Pine Ridge Primary campus principal

5th-grade ELAR at Cedar Grove Elementary

Middle school

SPED Classroom teacher/boys junior high football/B-ball/track

Theater classroom teacher

6th-8th Girls PE Teacher/Girls coaching

Paraprofessional with special education responsibilities

High School

District Librarian

Art classroom teacher

Special Education classroom teacher/Girls HD Volleyball/Girl’s Spring Sport

Assistant Principal

9th-12th life science classroom teacher

Athletic trainer

Admin/Other

Special services – diagnostician

Transportation – dispatcher

Transportation – bus monitor

Transportation – bus drivers

Substitute Bus Drivers (Class “B” CDL Required)

For more information and to apply, click here.

Lufkin ISD will be hiring retirees offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and a $3,500 sign-on bonus for teachers who teach in core areas, special education and or bilingual classes. Teachers must be retired for one year before returning to work.

For more information and to apply to Lufkin ISD, click here.

Mount Enterprise ISD is hiring for the following positions:

Athletic director/head football coach

Head boys basketball coach/teacher

Elementary teacher

Full-time custodian

Elementary special education teacher

High school math teacher

Rusk County special ed co-op diagnostician

Cafeteria substitute

Substitute teacher

Substitute bus driver

For more information and to apply, click here.

Elementary

Teacher aide – Headstart

Dean of students

Special education teacher

Special education aide

Elementary classroom teacher

Middle school

Math teacher

Middle School special education aide

Dean of students

Social studies teacher

8th-grade ELAR teacher

5th-grade ELAR teacher

ELAR teacher

Bilingual teacher

High school

Spanish teacher

Special education aide – self-contained

High school science teacher

Admin/Other

Part-time Director of State & Federal programs and MTSS Interventions

Food service worker

Occupational therapist

Transportation mechanic

Bus driver

For more information and to apply, click here.

Murchison ISD is hiring for 6th-8th grade history teacher an ELA and all-level special education. For more information and to apply, click here.

Nacogdoches ISD has several positions open throughout the district. For more information and to apply, click here.

For example, Raguet Elementary will be hiring for the following:

Special education teacher

4th-grade math teacher

5th-grade math teacher

Special education aide

Secondary history teacher/coach

Secondary math teacher/coach

Secondary teacher/coach (any field except health/PE)

Head boys basketball coach

Head softball coach

Assistant girls coach

For more information and to apply, click here.

District-Wide

Bus drivers

Food service – Full Time

Quitman Elementary

Pre-K teacher

1st-grade teacher

3rd-grade reading teacher

Paraprofessional

Quitman Junior High

8th-grade Math teacher

8th-grade ELA teacher

Quitman High School

History teacher/coach

History teacher/head track coach

For more information and to apply to Quitman ISD click here.

Middle school math/assistant football

3rd-grade teacher

Middle school/high school social studies coach

For more information and to apply, click here.

Timpson ISD is looking for people to apply for several positions throughout the district. Timpson ISD will be hiring for the following positions:

Elementary principal

Elementary teachers

ESL certified teacher

Assistant band director

High school chemistry/physics

High school theater arts/English

Life skills special education

PPCD special education

Director of food services

Custodians

Bus Drivers

For more information and to apply, click here.