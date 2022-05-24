TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than a dozen East Texas schools have taken to social media and posted that they have teaching positions and are more open for the next school year.
School districts like Lindale ISD have been trying to retain teachers by raising salaries, but state funding has limited the amount of those raises.
East Texas school district leaders said there has been a exodus of teachers leaving the industry due to low salaries and benefits that aren’t good enough. Not to mention some teachers have been retiring and new ones haven’t come in to fill their spots.
“The teacher shortage is the thing that everybody is either experiencing or having the anxiety of experiencing,” said Dr. Carnielus Gilder, West Sabine ISD superintendent.
Some of the East Texas school districts that have been affected by the teacher shortage are the following:
- Timpson ISD
- Lindale ISD
- Overton ISD
- Alto ISD
- Big Sandy ISD
- and several other school districts
The Lindale superintendent said that his district and others are in need of support positions like cafeteria workers, bus drivers and custodians.
In addition, KETK has come up with a list of school districts and positions they are hiring for.
The following positions were posted open as of May 24.
Alto ISD
Elementary
- Elementary Teacher
- Paraprofessionals
Middle School
- 5th-grade teacher
- 6th-grade teacher
- Middle School/High School Physical Education
High School
- High school English teacher
- High school math teacher
- High school history teacher
- Middle school/High school art teacher
Admin/Other
- Band Director
- Director of maintenance and transportation
- DAEP
- Bus driver substitutes
For more information and to apply click here. Alto ISD will offer a $3,000 signing bonus for all teaching and professional positional and will offer a $1,500 signing bonus for all paraprofessional and nonprofessional positions.
Big Sandy ISD
Big Sandy ISD is hiring for the following positions:
- Director of Maintenance & Transportation
- School Bus Drivers
- Jr./Sr. High band director
- Kindergarten teacher
- Secondary Reading Intervention/Possible Coaching
- 5th-grade Math Teacher
- Junior High Reading/ELA
- Junior High Science
- Secondary English
- Secondary Aide
- Elementary Counselor
- Substitute Teacher
- Maintenance
For more information and to apply click here.
Como-Pickton CPCISD
- 1st-grade teacher
- SLP
- Assistant Band Director
- Junior high history/coaching
- Special education paraprofessional
- Head volleyball coach
Lindale ISD
Lindale ISD will be hiring for several positions throughout the district. For more information about what is available and to apply, click here.
- Custodians
- Groundworkers
- Business office supervisor
- Life skills teacher
- 4th-grade ELA teacher
- Special Services Interventionist
- 5th-grade music/choir teacher
- Assistant choir director
- Culinary instructor
- Chemistry teacher
- Agriculture teacher
- American sign language teacher
- Spanish teacher
- History teacher/Varsity football assistant
- Special program’s records and data coordinator
- Diagnostician
- Occupational therapist/occupational therapist assistant
- Life skills aide
- Math intervention aide
- Resource aide
- Child nutrition worker
- Full-time mechanic
- Bus drivers
- Bus monitors
Livingston ISD
Elementary
- 5th-grade math teacher
- Dean of students/school counselor
- Pine Ridge Primary campus principal
- 5th-grade ELAR at Cedar Grove Elementary
Middle school
- SPED Classroom teacher/boys junior high football/B-ball/track
- Theater classroom teacher
- 6th-8th Girls PE Teacher/Girls coaching
- Paraprofessional with special education responsibilities
High School
- District Librarian
- Art classroom teacher
- Special Education classroom teacher/Girls HD Volleyball/Girl’s Spring Sport
- Assistant Principal
- 9th-12th life science classroom teacher
- Athletic trainer
Admin/Other
- Special services – diagnostician
- Transportation – dispatcher
- Transportation – bus monitor
- Transportation – bus drivers
- Substitute Bus Drivers (Class “B” CDL Required)
For more information and to apply, click here.
Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD will be hiring retirees offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and a $3,500 sign-on bonus for teachers who teach in core areas, special education and or bilingual classes. Teachers must be retired for one year before returning to work.
For more information and to apply to Lufkin ISD, click here.
Mount Enterprise ISD
Mount Enterprise ISD is hiring for the following positions:
- Athletic director/head football coach
- Head boys basketball coach/teacher
- Elementary teacher
- Full-time custodian
- Elementary special education teacher
- High school math teacher
- Rusk County special ed co-op diagnostician
- Cafeteria substitute
- Substitute teacher
- Substitute bus driver
For more information and to apply, click here.
Mount Vernon ISD
Elementary
- Teacher aide – Headstart
- Dean of students
- Special education teacher
- Special education aide
- Elementary classroom teacher
Middle school
- Math teacher
- Middle School special education aide
- Dean of students
- Social studies teacher
- 8th-grade ELAR teacher
- 5th-grade ELAR teacher
- ELAR teacher
- Bilingual teacher
High school
- Spanish teacher
- Special education aide – self-contained
- High school science teacher
Admin/Other
- Part-time Director of State & Federal programs and MTSS Interventions
- Food service worker
- Occupational therapist
- Transportation mechanic
- Bus driver
For more information and to apply, click here.
Murchison ISD
Murchison ISD is hiring for 6th-8th grade history teacher an ELA and all-level special education. For more information and to apply, click here.
Nacogdoches ISD
Nacogdoches ISD has several positions open throughout the district. For more information and to apply, click here.
For example, Raguet Elementary will be hiring for the following:
- Special education teacher
- 4th-grade math teacher
- 5th-grade math teacher
- Special education aide
Overton ISD
- Secondary history teacher/coach
- Secondary math teacher/coach
- Secondary teacher/coach (any field except health/PE)
- Head boys basketball coach
- Head softball coach
- Assistant girls coach
For more information and to apply, click here.
Quitman ISD
District-Wide
- Bus drivers
- Food service – Full Time
Quitman Elementary
- Pre-K teacher
- 1st-grade teacher
- 3rd-grade reading teacher
- Paraprofessional
Quitman Junior High
- 8th-grade Math teacher
- 8th-grade ELA teacher
Quitman High School
- History teacher/coach
- History teacher/head track coach
For more information and to apply to Quitman ISD click here.
Tenaha ISD
- Middle school math/assistant football
- 3rd-grade teacher
- Middle school/high school social studies coach
For more information and to apply, click here.
Timpson ISD
Timpson ISD is looking for people to apply for several positions throughout the district. Timpson ISD will be hiring for the following positions:
- Elementary principal
- Elementary teachers
- ESL certified teacher
- Assistant band director
- High school chemistry/physics
- High school theater arts/English
- Life skills special education
- PPCD special education
- Director of food services
- Custodians
- Bus Drivers
For more information and to apply, click here.