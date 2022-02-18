LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The struggle to find bilingual teachers stems back even way before pandemic-related shortages.

Longview ISD’s district spokesperson, Francisco Rojas, said a big reason is how challenging it is to pass the qualifications.

“There is a shortage of certified bilingual teachers statewide and beyond,” said Rojas.

Over the years, Texas’s Hispanic population continues to grow and the need for more bilingual teachers grows with it.

“The biggest increase of the Hispanic population in the United States is Texas,” explained Rojas.

Longview ISD says they are constantly searching for more teachers that speak more than one language, but it can be a challenge.

Rojas said in order to qualify as a bilingual teacher, an instructor needs to speak both languages fluently. He said the certification can be difficult to obtain because the exam to get it is more difficult than teachers expect it to be.

The district said thankfully the search for instructors has gone better this year than in the past.

“Human resources department did a fantastic job recruiting, getting teachers from Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela,” said Rojas.

He said it’s not just Spanish speakers the district is looking for.

Longview ISD and schools across East Texas are also searching for teachers that are fluent in other languages such as French, Italian and Mandarin. Rojas said the more languages students can learn, the better.

“It’s very, very important that our students graduate knowing at least two languages so that they have the opportunity to expand their skills,” he said.

Rojas said some qualities the district looks for in a bilingual instructor includes someone who is open minded, well-rounded and a good communicator.