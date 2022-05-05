TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas school districts will be releasing students early due to severe weather.

Alto ISD will release at 1:30 p.m. due to predicted severe weather.

Apple Springs ISD will be dismissing school at 3 p.m. due to severe weather.

Martin’s Mill ISD will be running busses at 1 p.m. and will be releasing for the day due to power outages. Parents, if able, will be able to go ahead and get their students.

Tenaha ISD will be releasing all campuses at 2:30 p.m. due to inclement weather.