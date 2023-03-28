TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas schools are planning to wear orange throughout the week to honor a Grand Saline student who died in a car crash.

On Sunday, Grand Saline ISD senior Micayla Kolb was involved in a car accident and passed away early Monday morning.

In honor of her, several school districts in East Texas will be wearing orange throughout the week to show support to the Kolb family, students, staff and the Grand Saline ISD community.

The districts wearing orange on March 28 include Edgewood ISD, Fruitvale ISD, Wills Point ISD and the Tender Learning Center. Mineola ISD and Van ISD have announced that they will be wearing orange on Thursday, March 30.

The community will be celebrating Kolb’s life with a memorial service on Thursday at 10 a.m. with a visitation being held on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., both happening at the Lowe-Gardner Funeral Home located on 1102 East Goode Street in Quitman.