CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas schools are wearing orange on Friday to honor the memory of 4-year-old Bristell Andrews who died after a tough battle with childhood cancer.

“Hello again my amazing Bristell Brave family. Most have heard about the unfortunate and heartbreaking news about our sweet girl,” said the Bristell Brave Facebook page, which is dedicated to the young girl.

Andrews was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) for the second time.

On Friday, Carthage High School said the student section will wear orange during their home game. Carthage Junior High School and Gary ISD said they will also be wearing this color to support the Andrews family.

Credit: Carthage Junior High School

A Celebration of Life Service for Andrews is going to be held on Sept. 11 at First Baptist Church in Carthage, and her burial will be at the Antioch Cemetery.