TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local schools competed in the Texas High School Bass Association tournament at Lake Tawakoni with some placing in the top five.

The goal of the Texas High School Bass Association is to provide venues where high school students have the opportunity to compete in organized tournaments while establishing strict guidelines and academic standards that will allow student anglers to excel in the classroom and on the lake.

Taking home back-to-back bass fishing championships is the Arp High School Bass Club. Arp High School finished in first place this year with a total weight of 29.01 lbs.

Photo Courtesy of Arp High School Bass Club

Just getting edged out by Arp, Van High School placed second with a total weight of 27.18 lbs.

Taking third place in the East Division was Grace Community High School with a total weight of 25.97.

Lindale Eagle Bass Club placed fourth in the tournament with a total weight of 25.01 lbs. but their overall team score kept Lindale in second place overall in the East Division, keeping their state championship hopes alive.

Photo Courtesy of Lindale Eagle Bass Club

Brownsboro High School Fishing Team took fifth place overall with a total weight of 24.61 lbs. Brownsboro had 11 teams on the water with one of their teams placing second at weigh in.

Photo Courtesy of Brownsboro High School Fishing Team

For a look at how all the schools did in the East Division at Lake Tawakoni, the Texas High School Bass Association rankings are below: