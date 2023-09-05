TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas isn’t known as the Piney Woods for nothing.

Famous for thick forests with towering pine trees, several places in the area scored high in terms of tree equity. American Forests, one of the oldest conservation groups in the nation, compiled “tree equity scores” around the U.S., and East Texas scored high across the board.

The tree equity score, ranging from 0-100, measures “how well the benefits of trees are reaching communities living on low-incomes, communities of color and others disproportionately impacted by extreme heat and other environmental hazards.” Places with lower scores are considered a priority for tree planting, while areas that score 100 are deemed to have enough trees.

American Forests said that trees across the U.S. absorb 17.4 million tons of air pollutants, reduce energy demand for heating and cooling by 7.2% and are part of “essential infrastructure” for communities.

At least 2,500 urban areas were ranked, including more than 40 East Texas locations.

“It’s more important than ever because we know that trees are a critical part of the solution towards combatting extreme heat, and we have the data that shows that,” Benita Hussain with American Forests said. “We do this by supporting cities through policies, planning and financing measures to help cities know where to plant the best trees, or the trees that will benefit the most people in their communities.”

The highest rated places in East Texas came in with perfect scores of 100, including Hideaway, Lakeport, Lake Cherokee and Payne Springs. Only one place in the area scored below a 65.

Below is a list of places East Texas and their tree equity scores:

Athens – 74

Atlanta – 90

Bullard -95

Carthage – 89

Center – 90

Crockett -83

Gilmer – 87

Gladewater – 86

Gun Barrel City- 81

Hallsville – 86

Henderson – 76

Hideaway – 100

Hudson – 95

Jacksonville – 82

Kilgore – 76

Longview- 86

Lakeport – 100

Lake Cherokee – 100

Liberty City – 85

Lindale – 84

Livingston -87

Longview – 86

Lufkin – 80

Mabank – 50

Marshall – 84

Mineola – 92

Mount Pleasant – 67

Nacogdoches – 81

Nash – 84

New Boston – 80

Palestine -86

Payne Springs – 100

Queen City – 89

Redland – 100

Redlick – 91

Seven Points – 81

Sulphur Springs – 71

Tyler – 86

Texarkana- 79

Wake Village – 81

Whitehouse 91

White Oak – 94

You can view a full interactive map with scores and further details on their website.