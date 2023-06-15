TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Abnormal weather patterns are leading to extreme weather across East Texas this week. Strong storms, baseball-sized hail, and even a tornado wreaked havoc on Wednesday.

Now, we might have some intense heat heading our way.

“What’s so unusual about this pattern is the strong winds a loft,” said Charlie Woodrum, National Weather Service. “We have a lot of strong wind shear which helps thunderstorms develop.”

Six straight days of severe weather risks around parts of East Texas have made an impact including a now-confirmed EF-2 tornado touching down Wednesday in Cass County near Queen City. The tornado caused wreckage around the area including major damage to a building off of Highway 59.

“Of that two-story industrial building was bent and broken in the metal frame which gave us an estimate of 120 mph,” said Woodrum.

Luckily, nobody was injured during the storm and first responders continue to assess the damage.

Along with a tornado Wednesday, storms on Tuesday produced almost baseball-sized hail.

Tyler resident Karli Finch said the hail just kept getting bigger and heavier.

“All of a sudden we heard baseballs were dropping on the roof and whenever we heard that we darted out to the window and were watching,” said Finch. “At first it was small, and pea-sized then it got humungous in size like a softball”

Woodrum told KETK News the recent weather activity around this time of year has been unusual.

“It’s expected in the summertime early in June {and} you’re going to have lots of instability from all of the heating and moisture and moisture available,” said Woodrum. “But what you normally don’t have is such strong shear to couple with that which helps thunderstorms develop.”

With recent bad weather, big events around the area have been postponed, including portions of the Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview due to visibility concerns.

In the next few days, temperatures are expected to soar.

ERCOT, which is the agency responsible for monitoring the state’s power grid, has even put out a weather watch from June 15 through June 21.

“It’s so hot here in East Texas,“ said one Tyler resident.

The state says the electricity should handle this initial summer strain, but you should find ways to stay safe in the potentially dangerous heat.

“Next week, it’s going to be hotter. I have no plans to go outside,” he added.