TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Stonewater Roofing is giving away four scholarships to high school seniors in East Texas.

Students from Tyler, Longview, Nacogdoches and Bedford can apply for the program. The company is awarding four $2,500 scholarships to support students who are trying to continue their education.

To apply, high school seniors can submit a short video.

In the video students should talk about:

Plans after graduation

What inspired choosing that career path

What receiving this scholarship would mean

The last day to apply is April 10. Videos should be sent here.

Scholarship winners will be notified the week of April 17, and they will be announced on the Stonewater Roofing Facebook Live on Friday, April 22.

