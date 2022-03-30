BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Powerful wind gusts and severe weather have caused power lines to fall and trees and branches were dragged down onto East Texas houses.

There was significant damage to houses across Beckville.

The owner of Sam’s Tree and Roofing from Henderson says they have been swamped with calls in the last week.

“What happened to this house man, it’s crazy you know,” says Samuel Trujillo, with Sam’s Tree & Roofing Service.

The company has been working on a house for the past eight days as well as other homes around East Texas that were badly damaged by the severe weather.

They say as the days pass the phone just keeps ringing.

“Over the past week, we’ve been really busy calls after calls of course this happened tornados coming through East Texas. Let me tell you my phone, our phones have been non stop,” says Trujillo.

Experts say one of the best things you can do to prevent trees from damaging your home is to keep them groomed and cut as much as possible throughout the year.

Unfortunately, even with the proper work, accidents can happen.

Hundreds of people lost electricity in Tyler recently, because the winds pushed a tree into power lines.

“We almost thought it was thunder since we know the weather is supposed to get kind of bad tonight. That’s just what we assumed. The lights went off immediately, and then it happened again,” says Elizabeth Turner, a Tyler resident.

Despite the destruction, East Texans will find a way to rebuild as soon as possible.

The owner says he wants to thank East Texans for supporting his business. Even though his company is busy, they will make time to help you.