East Texas shelter for victims of family violence flooded after historic snow storm

(KETK)- The East Texas Crisis Center is facing a long list of repairs after last week’s arctic blast.

The shelter for victims of family violence said the building’s sprinkler system froze due to the weather.

This burst the pipes and flooded the halls for approximately two days.

The center remains closed as repairs happen.

This is because they saw four to five inches of water throughout parts of the building

Important documents were also destroyed because of the water damage.

Also, the women and children who were living at the center were evacuated prior to the flood, but now the water issues are preventing the center from serving those in need for a while.

Still, they are looking forward to being back up and running as soon as possible.



“I’m hoping two to three weeks at the most, but, you know, this has happened across the state of Texas. And, there’s a hundred shelters in the state of Texas just like ours in different areas of the state so, everybody’s been hit really hard,” said Lana Peacock, executive director at the East Texas Crisis Center.

Although their doors are closed, the center is offering help 24/7 through their hotline number: 903-595-5591.