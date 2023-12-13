TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More young people are seeking help at homeless shelters across East Texas than ever before according officials at a Tyler and Longview shelter.

Brian Livingston, Executive director of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, said their organization has always been dedicated to helping any homeless person that walks through their door, and when it was first founded in 1955, that was mainly middle-aged men.

“We noticed about 10 years ago women and children needing assistance, that number was growing,” said Livingston.

Now, he is once again noticing a new transition in the demographic of people seeking their help.

“We’ve seen an increase in younger individuals. You know, 18, 19, up to about 25,” he said. “There’s lots and lots of causes, and we’re just trying to help as best we can.”

This shelter is not alone, Gateway to Hope in Tyler has also seen a steady increase in younger people, according to lead case manager David Stevenson.

“There are young homeless that are coming in by groves,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson explained that many of these young people say they were kicked out of their homes, he believes it is because of an increase in “broken homes, violence in the homes, abuse in the homes.”

He believes this is increasing because people are becoming more self-focused, which leads to his solution.

“We need to start praying more. We need to start loving more. We need to really start opening our eyes and start helping more,” Steveson said.

Livingston agrees, saying with divorce rates up and more children being put into foster care it shows how many family units are broken.

“Our society, in general, has fallen away from the traditional values that our country was founded on,” Livingston said.

While both Livingston and Stevenson may speculate why this is happening, they are both focusing on their goal to set young adults up for success.

Out of the many shelters KETK spoke to, the one that said they were not seeing an increase of younger people is the Salvation Army in Tyler.