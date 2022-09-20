TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace posted on Facebook Tuesday that he has been sent two phishing scam texts with in the last 24 hours.

Authorities say that the people behind these texts send them to unsuspecting people.

“Once these people get your banking information and clean out your account, there is little or no chance of getting your money back,” Wallace said.

The Federal Trade Commission says that you can protect you self by setting up security software on your computer, keeping your phone software up to date, backing up your data and enabling two-factor authentication.

For more information on how to recognize, avoid and report phishing click here.