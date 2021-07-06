Photos: East Texas sheriff’s employees apartment destroyed after stray firework starts fire, GoFundMe set up

Photo via “The County Eagle.”

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Three employees of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Department are without a home after their apartment complex burned down early Monday morning.

According to The County Eagle, residents were woken up at 2:30 a.m. to screams telling them to get out of their apartment. The complex was located on Lake Holbrook.

The sheriff’s office employees grabbed what they could in a rush, but unfortunately, a pet cat perished in the fire.

The report by the County Eagle stated that the owner believes a stray firework hit the roof and started the blaze.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the three employees who were affected. You can donate at the link below:

GoFundMe
