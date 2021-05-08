East Texas shops gather in downtown Tyler for National Small Business week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many small businesses gathered in downtown Tyler for National Small Business week.

People came by to honor their local mom and pop shops and empowered community development corporations in recognizing their outstanding service.

“Many of our businesses that are here today, some of them were birthed during or after the pandemic, so since we are opening back up for events and things, its only fitting to do something to support our small businesses in the East Texas area,” Latoyia Jordan with Empowerment CDC said.

The event was a great way to highlight and help struggling shops after a tough hit during the pandemic.