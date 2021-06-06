East Texas snow cone business partners with Buckner for shoe drive

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Shivers Natural Snow partnered with Buckner, a company that gives new shoes and socks to orphans, for a shoe drive in Longview.

On Saturday, those that donated a new pair of athletic shoes received a free snow cone. Donations were accepted at all three Shivers locations in Longview, Hallsville and White Oak.

At the event people could drop the shoes off in receiving box. People donated all sizes from kids sizes to adult sizes.

The event was held for June 5th only but those who want to donate can visit Buckner.org

