East Texas Spotlight Showcase auditions search for 25 talented artists in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Spotlight Showcase held auditions to search for 25 artists to work with Grammy-nominated producers in downtown Tyler.

The 25 artists and bands had the opportunity to to perform in front of these producers.

The winner will work with Slikk Muzic and Victor Phazz Clark.

Auditions were held on Saturday where people performed for the public for the chance to be seen.

The talent will perform again on June 27 for the East Texas Spotlight where two Grammy award-winning producers will work with the winner to produce a single.