TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair announced their 2023 live music lineup on Wednesday for the upcoming fair that is set to start on Sept. 22.

Live music at the fair is free with fair admission and the lineup can be found here:

Sept. 22

Caden Crawford, 7 p.m. at the Optimum Community Stage

Sept. 23

TJC Jazz Band, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Optimum Community Stage

JB and the Moonshine Band, 7 p.m. at the Optimum Community Stage

Sept. 28

UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m. at the Optimum Community Stage

Sept. 29

Clay Hogan Band, 7 p.m. at the Optimum Community Stage

Sept. 30

Luke Laprade, 7 p.m. at the Optimum Community Stage

Oct. 1

Polo Urias, 7 p.m. at the South Pavilion

This year’s fair is scheduled to take place from Sept. 22 through Oct. 1 with tickets already on sale.