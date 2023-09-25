TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Hay Show and Auction was held at the East Texas State Fair (ETSF) in Tyler on Monday.

The event is a valuable date for forage growers in Smith County and surrounding counties.

Contestants competed to see who could produce the highest quality hay. After testing, they will sell the hay and all proceeds will go to the ETSF Junior Livestock Show, East Texas Cattle-Ettes Scholarships and Soil & Water Conservation District programs.

“We recognized it a long time ago, Smith County was almost 100% agriculture and oil or gas. Then as agriculture continued to decline a little bit and producers have diminished, we recognized that as well. But here we are get to come back together and celebrate our heritage and also put our money on the table to support young people,” said President and CEO of the East Texas State Fair, John Sykes.

To learn more about the Hay Show and Auction visit the East Texas State Fair online.