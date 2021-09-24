East Texas State Fair returns with more attractions than ever before

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair is back with more features than ever. Since there was no fair last year, organizers put in more work to make this year unforgettable.

Some of the fair’s activities include milking cows, circus acts, and an angus competition.

Cody Rosenbalm, Director of Marketing, said there’s more attractions than ever before.

“We have the famous circus family that has an incredible stunt show,” he said. “We have live music almost constantly on the main stage and lots of the fair favorites like the petting zoo, the rides, chicken hatchery….there’s lots of fun stuff to do out here”

Friday was the first day, and it was also senior citizens day and so they were admitted free of charge.

The fair is open on weekdays from 2p.m. to 10p.m and weekends from 10a.m. to 11p.m.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.

The fair will be open until Sunday Oct. 3. For more information about the East Texas State Fair, click here.