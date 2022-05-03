TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monday night rocked the political world both in Texas and around the country when POLITICO reported an exclusive leak of a tentative Supreme Court majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Abortion was at the forefront of the Texas legislative session in 2021 when State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), who represents most of East Texas, authored a bill that banned the vast majority of abortions throughout the state.

It contained a unique provision that left enforcement of the bill to civil lawsuits in an attempt to pass judicial review since government officials would not be involved.

In response, abortion groups and doctors filed a federal lawsuit to stop the bill from taking effect. Named as of the defendants was 114th District Court Judge Austin Jackson, who presides over felony cases in Smith County.

State Sen. Bryan Hughes

“If the leaked opinion from last night is ultimately adopted, the Supreme Court will finally correct its horrible mistake from 1973. In Roe v. Wade, seven old men decided that the Constitution’s assurance that no state shall ‘deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law’ included a right to abortion. Of course there is no right to abortion in the Constitution, and there never has been. With that ruling, the Supreme Court took this decision away from the American people. It is long past time to return this decision to the people. Once Roe is finally overruled, the people of each state will decide what the law on abortion should be.”

State Rep. Matt Schaefer

“To God be the glory…The Alito opinion throwing out Roe v Wade is PURE GOLD.”

Rep. Lance Gooden

“63 million unborn babies have lost their lives since Roe v. Wade. Abortion has NEVER been safe or rare. Roe v. Wade has got to go!”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

“A Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe adheres to the Constitution and returns the decision on abortion back to the states as mandated by the 10th Amendment…I am sure the left will fight to allow abortion in Texas. They will not win that fight.”

Texas Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke

“Every woman deserves the freedom to make their own decisions about their body, health care, and future. It’s never been more urgent to elect a governor who will always protect a woman’s right to abortion.”