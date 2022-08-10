NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Storms on Wednesday caused damage in East Texas.

In Nacogdoches, the roof of a building caught on fire at 1324 South Street around 1:52 p.m. after it fell onto a power line. No one was injured in the fire.

Oncor made it to the scene and turned off the electricity. Firefighters were also able to contain the fire.

First responders received four other calls due to the afternoon thunderstorms.

A building in downtown Troup also suffered some damage. A portion of the roof of a building came off after some rain moved through the region.