LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — East Texas athletes came together in prayer on Wednesday evening for “Fields of Faith.” Students from across the area gathered at stadiums to worship and read portions of the bible.

Fields of Faith is an annual event where coaches and athletes are able to foster service, teamwork and excellence in the community by challenging their peers to read the Bible and apply it to their daily lives.

“ Fields of Faith is an event that started in 2002 in Oklahoma and since then with our FCA staff there. Then it went national in 2004,” said Robert Bardin, area director for Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Wednesday, thousands of students gathered at athletic fields all across the nation.

In East Texas, organizers expected large crowds because this is their first time meeting since the pandemic.

“Here, we will hear from some students and personally just hear about what God is doing in their life. They are day in and day out in our middle schools, high schools and our college campuses,” said Bardin.

Students and athletes were encouraged to bring a friend along, as 12 different schools around northeast Texas, including Bullard, Troup, and West Rusk, gathered at various stadiums.

“We haven’t been here at the field in the past two years, this is the first time that we’ve had out here in a while and this is an opportunity for all of our students to come together and worship and learn more about God,” said Brent Ricks, teacher and coach at Lindale High School.

Julee King, a senior at Lindale High School said she enjoys seeing everyone together worshiping.

“ I think the most important thing that resides with me at Fields of Faith is that I look around while our friends are speaking or during worship and just seeing everyone so attentive and everyone just locked in and just to see that everyone cares about each other,” said King.

The students learned vulnerability and leadership while carrying it into the community.

“We finish out with prayer! Because that is what it’s centered on. It’s about coming together, praying for the strength students need and that we all need as we live our day-to-day lives,” said Bardin.

The last two nights of “Fields of Faith” are next Wednesday at Spring Hill and Elysian Fields, completing a total of 15 gatherings in the region.