CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The 74th Annual Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show and Sale kicked off on Friday.

The show gives students from across East Texas the opportunity to showcase their hard work. The events started early Friday morning with projects being checked in for the show.

The excitement continues Saturday at 9 a.m.

Event sponsors said this is a great opportunity to invest in the students as they learn their crafts.

“Connect came out here to support our kids that are in high school…to support them as their projects need to be moved around,” said Mason Beard with Connect Rentals.

An awards ceremony will be held Saturday at 2 p.m., offering scholarships to the best projects.