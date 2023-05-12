TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas students received scholarships totaling $90,000 from CHRISTUS on Friday.

“We have more support in this organization than I’ve ever seen anywhere. I’m really proud of that and proud of the accomplishments for our patients that we see,” Chief Nurse Executive Shelly Birmingham said. “We give great care and this is a great work environment. We take great care of our associates and want to make sure we prop them up for success every day.”

Between the two facilities 34 students received scholarships on Friday.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances awarded $50,000 in scholarships to students from Tyler Junior College, UT Tyler, UT Arlington and Chamberlain University.

CHRISTUS Good Shepard awarded $40,000 to four nursing students from Kilgore College, LeTourneau University, UT Tyler – Longview and Stephen F. Austin State University.

The four following students received scholarships from CHRISTUS Good Shephard:

Marissa Nalls – UT Tyler Longview Campus

Marissa Thompson – LeTourneau University

Sarah Harding – Kilgore College

Sara Berry – Stephen F. Austin State University

According to CHRISTUS, Sara Berry was not able to attend the ceremony.