TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Rose Garden is buzzing a bit more this spring as local students work to maintain the observation beehive.

Wednesday morning, Brownsboro High School Students installed the third generation of the observation beehive at the Tyler Rose Garden.

“We are very excited that this version of the hive will be able to over-winter, so they’ll be here all year round,” said Erin Gardner, Coordinator of Keep Tyler Beautiful.

Students have been maintaining the pollinators, keeping them healthy and harvesting honey.

“Took us about two months, but that’s with everything else all that we had going on too, so we’ve been really busy,” said Kimber Womack, Brownsboro High School FFA student.

The students enjoy being able to see the hard work pay off.

“Having one little bee yard, to having 28 beehives,” said Womack.

They are all about saving the bees and spreading the buzz.

“Tyler is officially a Bee City U.S.A., so we promote and educate on pollinators,” said Gardner.

Gardner shared just how much these bees impact the world.

“Not only our ecosystem but our food sources, one in every three bites of food that you eat are thanks to pollinators like bees,” said Gardner.

All Saints High School in Tyler, along with other local schools will maintain the observation hive throughout the next year. For the first time, in 2023 the bees will be able to build their own honeycomb in the observation windows.

“You can look for the queen you can see how they have in the cells, their larva, and the stages that they’re growing up and you can see their different ages,” said Gardner.

East Texas students are going above and beyond for the honeybees.

“We came from a little beehive to now going all the way into Athens, and now expanding into Tyler, it’s really great to see, and really it makes all of us excited to expand so far just from coming from a little beehive,” said Womack.