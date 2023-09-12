TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas students are set to showcase their talents for college fishing coaches at the Bassmaster High School Combine in hopes to reel in a spot on a fishing team at the next level.

Hunter Stuckey with Sabine High School (Left) and Caden Alexander with Huntington High School (Right) are the two students that will be representing East Texas at the combine, showing their talents to college coaches as they are trying to earn a fishing scholarship.

The following colleges have committed to being at the Bassmaster High School Combine as they try to build their fishing teams for the years to come:

Auburn University (Auburn, Ala.)

Bethel University (McKenzie, Tenn.)

Blue Mountain Christian University (Blue Mountain, Miss.)

Bryan College (Dayton, Tenn.)

Campbellsville University (Campbellsville, Ky.)

Carson-Newman University (Jefferson City, Tenn.)

Catawba Valley Community College (Hickory, N.C.)

Dallas Baptist University (Dallas, Texas)

Drury University (Springfield, Mo.)

East Texas Baptist University (Marshall, Texas)

Emmanuel University (Franklin Springs, Ga.)

Erskine College (Due West, S.C.)

Faulkner University (Montgomery, Ala.)

Kentucky Christian University (Grayson, Ky.)

Lander University (Greenwood, S.C.)

Louisiana State University Shreveport (Shreveport, La.)

Murray State College (Tishomingo, Okla.)

Southeastern University (Lakeland, Fla.)

Troy University (Troy, Ala.)

University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

University of Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

University of Montevallo (Montevallo, Ala.)

University of North Alabama (Florence, Ala.)

Wabash Valley College (Mt. Carmel, Ill.)

Webber International University (Babson Park, Fla.)

After the first two Skeeter Bassmaster High School Combines generated over $4.5 million in scholarships, 110 student anglers spanning across 22 states are hoping to reel in big offers from college coaches at the three-day event that begins on Sept. 15 at Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Alabama.

“B.A.S.S. is constantly looking for ways to grow the High School and College platforms and give young anglers opportunities to excel not only in the sport, but also in the industry,” said Glenn Cale, B.A.S.S. tournament manager for the College, High School and Junior Series. “This has truly become the preeminent event for colleges looking to find and recruit talent from across the U.S.”

This event gives college coaches an opportunity to individually meet with these student anglers and of course see what they can do on the water, but to also see how they carry themselves with their attitudes and in the classroom.

“I will be looking for positive attitudes and how the kids interact with each other. Team dynamic is very crucial to success. I’m looking for anglers that complement my program, not hinder it,” said Campbellsville University Coach Tony Miracle. “I want anglers that work hard to be successful, so good grades are very important to me. It tells me that they take pride in their lives. That turns into pride for your team. Wins mean nothing to me … I look for consistency. Top 20 finishes will get you qualified for Nationals; the more teams you have at Nationals the better your chance to win.”

The competition will consist of several tasks for the anglers to perform such as casting distance, technical and casting accuracy to show not only their skill set but as well as their knowledge of the game as a whole.

Each discipline will be graded on a point system and will be timed by an official judge. After the first day, colleges will be able to narrow down their search and select anglers for a second look, “where they can further explore everything that angler has to offer and see if they would be the perfect fit for their fishing program.”

Good luck to our East Texas angler representatives, Hunter Stuckey and Caden Alexander!