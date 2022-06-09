LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview announced on Thursday the lucky students who will receive a scholarship from Longview Mayor Andy Mack.

Carolyn Hale (Hallsville ISD), Joshua Sanders (Longview ISD), Cambrie Salser (Pine Tree ISD) and Landan Coe (Spring Hill ISD) are the recipients.

There was special ceremony for the students on Thursday during the Longview City Council meeting, and they read their essay.

Those who applied for the funds had to write an essay with the following prompt: “What will it take for you to be successful in today’s world?”

“Every year, I am blown away by the quality of the essays that are submitted. This year was no different,” said Mack.

This was the seventh year for the scholarship program.

“What an inspiration you young people are for us older people,” said Mack.