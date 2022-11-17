TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ahead of Thanksgiving, students in Tyler are spreading the meaning of the holiday by sharing with your community.

Students from Grace Community School paid a visit to the Hamptons of Tyler, a senior living community.

The first graders put on a Thanksgiving program for the residents including songs and afterward gave out hand-made cards and visited with their new friends.

First-grade teacher at Grace Community School, Deena Morgan shared that three weeks of practice went into their performance and that it was “wonderful to see that they were interacting with the people and smiling and enjoying what they were doing.”