GILMER, Texas (KETK) — “So much better than the last two,” said DeAnna Hargrove, Tyler Civic Theatre Executive Director.

Summer camps like the Tyler Civic Theatre’s S.T.A.R workshop are seeing an enrollment boom after having a slow last two years.

“It’s been a disappointment the last couple of years to see fewer,” said Hargrove.

Executive director DeAnna Hargrove says the pandemic caused them to lose teachers. Luckily they didn’t have much trouble finding replacements.

“We were able to reach out and find a couple of school teachers who were looking for theatrical work summer etc.,” said Hargrove.

Camp Gilmont in Gilmer hasn’t been as lucky.

“It has definitely been a struggle to find staff this year,” said Crosby Palmer, Gilmont Program Director.

Counselors and support staff like lifeguards have been hard to find, especially when they have had to increase their staff.

“Compared to last year, our summer camp enrollment is higher, but it is lower than it was four years ago before the pandemic,” said Palmer.

During the pandemic Camp Gilmont had to look at things differently, so they started offering families the opportunity to experience camp together. They also offer retreats throughout the year and a one week long overnight experience for children. New this year is a day camp for children as young as 5 years old.

“So in the past month alone we have seen the majority of our applications and again we are still looking for more male staff,” said Palmer.

Camp Gilmont says they are still looking for male counselors and are looking forward to a great camp season.

“Gilmont’s mission is to be a safe, sacred place where all are invited to grow closer to God,” said Palmer.