TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the legislative session starts to wind down in Austin, time is running out for lawmakers to pass school voucher bills.

East Texas superintendents from Central, Mineola and Lindale are proud of the opportunities available for students.

However, they have some concerns about where tax dollars go using school vouchers.

“Every tax dollar should be accountable in the state of Texas,” said Stan Surratt the Superintendent of Lindale ISD.

East Texas superintendents all said one thing, it comes down to accountability.

“They want accountability, they want it to be fair, to be equitable across the board if taxpayer money is going to be spent on it,” said Cody Mize, Superintendent of schools at Mineola ISD.

Senate Bill Eight would create a program to let parents use state funds to pay for private schools.

“It’s not about school choice, it’s about helping wealthy families pay for private school,” said Surratt.

After passing the Senate more than a month ago it moved to the House for a committee hearing, where it has faced intense scrutiny.

“If money were to go to private individuals, private schools, there needs to be the accountability with that as well,” said Mize.

Superintendents explain that bill vouchers are unnecessary because parents already have options.

“Where they’re given those choices are, there are already so many more choices so it’s just not a conservative principle it makes no sense and I just believe that Texas will be upset if this passes,” said Surratt.

Other East Texas superintendents agree.

“I believe we created a really good system in our school district here in Mineola ISD for parents to choose from,” said Mize.

Lawmakers are also considering Senate Bill Nine, which limits how many families can get a cash incentive to move their children from a public to a private school.

“Having a voucher-like program for possible special education students and possible students who are in failing school districts,” said Mize.

However, Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening to veto SB 9 and call a special session if the full voucher program isn’t passed.

East Texas districts are watching school voucher bills closely. There are less than two weeks left in this legislative session.