East Texas teachers turn inauguration day into unique history lesson

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Juniors and seniors at Jacksonville High School had an interesting class on Wednesday. They were able to watch the Presidential Inauguration during their AP history class.

For some students this was their first time watching the ceremony.

Many of them were very engaged while they watched Joe Biden be sworn in, and they never picked up their phones. Not once.

Grant Haney, the AP history teacher, said he was proud of how they remained focused and stayed off social media.

Haney is teaching his students about the legislative, judicial and executive branches of the government. He said watching this historic event would help his students understand politics.

“I could say their names or show them a picture on a screen. Seeing it live and seeing it as it happens, it just impacts them more than just saying it and going past it,” said Haney.

He also talked about the impact of Kamala Harris being elected as the first woman to serve as vice president. He said this will have a positive impact on young women across the country.