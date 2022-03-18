SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager who is accused of accidentally shooting and killing his cousin was indicted in Smith County.

Christopher Wansley, 18, of Jacksonville, was indicted for manslaughter on Feb. 17, 2022, according to judicial records.

The shooting happened in Tyler on July 3, 2021. Tyler police said that around 11:45 p.m. they were called out to an apartment at The Arbors on Chimney Rock in south Tyler to reports of gunshots.

Officer Andy Erbaugh said that 17-year-old Christopher Wansley and two other teens were playing with a gun. Wansley shot his 17-year-old cousin Davontrious Henderson in the chest after handling the gun “recklessly,” according to Erbaugh.

The teen was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler where he later died from his wounds. Wansley was released on July 4, 2021 after posting a $250,000 bond.