East Texas teen dies after being hit by car

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer teenager was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a car, according to a release from DPS.

The report states that 16-year-old Johnathan Walker was crossing HWY 149 about two miles south of Lakeport in Gregg County just before 1:30 a.m. The release said that the road was “dark and unlit.”

Walker was struck by 2008 Cadillac CTS4 that was driven by 25-year-old Ruby Martinez, a Carthage native. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died.

Neither Martinez nor the 17-year-old passenger in her car were injured. The crash is still under investigation.