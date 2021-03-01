East Texas teen honored for helping to save boy that fell through icy pond

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Jefferson High School student who was hailed a hero during the winter storm is honored by her community for her efforts to save a little boy from an icy pond.

“The whole time I was in shock about I have to help this boy anything I can do to hurry and get into action just run into it” said Caitlyn Thomas.

Caitlyn Thomas reminisces on the time she noticed a little boy submerged in water during her walk with her dog.

She knocked on several doors in the Berea community to find help but she eventually called her grandfather who is an experienced scuba diver to help.

On Sunday, the City of Jefferson and Marion County, honored Thomas and her grandfather for their efforts.

“I just feel so grateful that everyone is here supporting me and my grandpa and I’m just so grateful that God sent me out there when he did to save that little boy” said Thomas.

Tresean Harris, who was the boy submerged, says he was shocked someone jumped in to save him.

“I just feel a little just like flabbergasted that somebody would actually come cause I saw a car that was driving pass they kind rolled their window down a little bit and then they rolled it back up and went down the street” said Harris.

Thomas says thinking clearly helped her make the decisions to call the right people without putting herself in harms way.

“Staying calm in those situations and just trying to help and stay calm and be safe while doing it” said Thomas.