LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale 16-year-old was killed Thursday night after a car that he was a passenger in crashed into trees.

A DPS preliminary report stated that a different 16-year-old boy was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry on CR 472 west of Lindale around 8:45 p.m.

The report said that the driver swerved out of the way after a wild animal ran onto the road. The car ran off the road and hit several trees.

The victim was ejected from the car during the crash. The report said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was treated at the scene and a second passenger, who was 15 years old, was taken by a private car to an unknown hospital.

While the names of the three boys were not released in the report, Lindale ISD released a statement identifying the victim as sophomore Lorenzo DeLeon. The names of the other two teens in the car were not released.

“We are saddened by this loss to our school community. Lindale ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student’s family. Please pray for all that were impacted as a result of this tragedy.“ Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt

Lindale High School has made counselors and youth pastors available to students.

The crash remains under investigation.