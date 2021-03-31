East Texas teen that went missing during Saturday storm found at remote campsite in Oklahoma

HARLETON, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County teen that was initially believed to have run away during the severe weather over the weekend has been found safe by the sheriff’s department at a remote campsite in Oklahoma.

Deputies had been searching for the past four days for Patricia Wilson and early Wednesday morning sent a press release saying that they had located a juvenile, but did not specify that it was her.

However, family members and friends posted on social media that it was indeed Wilson.

“I am glad to see this young person found safe and un-injured. This community was gravely concerned for her safety and well-being. I am proud of the Deputies and Investigators for their hard work in this case. Sadly situations like this, oftentimes do not have a happy ending, but in this case, we do!” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher

Investigators say they are currently working to obtain arrest warrants for 39-year-old Daniel Czerwinski, of Wilmer, Texas, and 30-year-old Azlaera Hoffner, of Iowa.

The release from the department said that it is believed Wilson left with them and she was taken to the campsite. The release did not specify where in Oklahoma the campsite was located.

Once there, Czerwinski and Hoffner allegedly left Wilson there alone with “only a sleeping bag, minimal food, and no shelter.” Oklahoma police were immediately notified when Harrison County deputies learned her location.

It is unclear at this time what charges Czerwinski and Hoffner could be facing.

Judicial records show that Czerwinski has been arrested twice for misdemeanor charges: once in Ennis back in 1999 for marijuana possession and in Lancaster in 2007 for fraud.