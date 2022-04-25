CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested and accused of setting a car on fire in Pittsburg, Texas, according to the Tri-County Press.

Angel Herrera Amaya, 17, was detained on Friday on one count of second-degree felony arson.

The Pittsburg Police Department looked into the incident after someone said a vehicle was on fire on April 4 around 1:54 a.m. in the 100 block of Whatley St. On April 22, a warrant was signed for Amaya’s arrest and he was taken into custody that day and booked into the Camp County Jail.

James “Buck” Threadgill, 85 and his wife lost their 2005 Dodge truck due to the arson incident, and they woke up after hearing police and fire officials.

Threadgill is a beloved school crossing guard for Pittburg ISD. His friends created a GoFundMe and bought a truck to replace his damaged one. Officials still do not know the motive for the crime.