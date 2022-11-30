ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County on Tuesday.

The wreck happened on US 175 east of Frankston at about 10:11 p.m. A 2010 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound on US Highway 175, and the driver tried to turn left on ACR 3051, said DPS.

Authorities said the Ford failed to yield the right-of-way while they were turning, and then a 2007 Subaru Tribeca headed west on US Highway 175 crashed into the Ford’s passenger side.

18-year-old Alex Garcia of Frankston was driving the Ford, and 18-year-old Devany Betancourt of Frankston, who was a passenger in the car, died after the crash.

Omar Perez, 22, was driving the Subaru, and Anna Lorena, 20, was in the vehicle too. Lorena was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. They are both from Grand Prairie.

Officials are still investigating this incident.